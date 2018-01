MPs Launch Carillion Pension Inquiry, Turn Heat On Auditors

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 12:29 PM GMT) -- U.K. lawmakers said Wednesday they had started investigating how Carillion PLC collapsed with a £587 million ($829 million) pension scheme deficit, and accused the contractor of paying more in dividends during 2016 than it contributed to the troubled savings plan.



Two parliamentary committees are asking how KPMG came to give Carillion a clean bill of health in the months leading up to the contractor's collapse. (AP) Two House of Commons committees — Work and Pensions and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy — have launched a far-reaching...

