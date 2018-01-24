Hurry Up And Legislate For GDPR, EU Chides Member States

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 2:40 PM GMT) -- The European Union ordered member states on Wednesday to swiftly implement its impending data protection regime, warning that just two countries have so far adopted the necessary domestic legislation with four months to go.



The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said that only Austria and Germany had enacted domestic rules to help usher in the fast-approaching General Data Protection Regulation. Twenty-six member states have yet to act before the rulebook enters into force on May 25, the Commission indicated.



“Preparations are progressing at various speeds,”...

To view the full article, register now.