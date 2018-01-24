EU Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Supervisory Revamp

By Paige Long

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 6:40 PM GMT) -- European lawmakers said Wednesday that moves to strengthen the European supervisory agencies should not relegate national regulators to “second-class citizen” status, as they debated proposals to overhaul the EU’s legal supervisory framework.

The ESAs — a joint committee made up of the European Banking Authority, the European Securities and Markets Authority and the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority — were created in 2011 to promote supervisory convergence across Europe.

The agencies' enforcement powers were recently given a boost by the European Commission under draft legislative...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular