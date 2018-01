Travelers Can't Skirt Claim For Printing Press Failure

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 4:27 PM GMT) -- A High Court judge has rejected a bid by Travelers Insurance Company Ltd. to avoid paying damages to a Manchester-based print firm over the failure of a printing press in April 2013, ordering the insurer to pay the firm more than £800,000.



Travelers Insurance had turned down the September 2013 claim by Contact (Print and Packaging) Ltd. and refused to provide a guarantee for a replacement press. The insurer said that the printing firm had not been able to show that the cause of the failure...

