UK Banks To Get Only Partial EU Equivalence, Minister Warns
David Davis, who runs a new government department dedicated to Brexit, told a parliamentary committee that the government was not intending to secure free access to the EU’s single market for Britain's financial services industry by staying in “lockstep” with all aspects of the bloc’s financial regulations.
“Our strategy for dealing with that is to say...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login