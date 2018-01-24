UK Banks To Get Only Partial EU Equivalence, Minister Warns

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 1:32 PM GMT) -- U.K. banks, insurers and other financial services will not have full regulatory equivalence with the European Union's rulebooks after Britain leaves the bloc, the government's top Brexit negotiator said Wednesday.



David Davis, who runs a new government department dedicated to Brexit, told a parliamentary committee that the government was not intending to secure free access to the EU’s single market for Britain's financial services industry by staying in “lockstep” with all aspects of the bloc’s financial regulations.



“Our strategy for dealing with that is to say...

