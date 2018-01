Insurers Seek Discount Rate Reform As Motor Premiums Soar

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 4:01 PM GMT) -- U.K. insurers urged the government on Wednesday to reform compensation calculators “as quickly as possible” and to clamp down on bogus claims for whiplash injuries after motor premiums hit a new high of £481 ($684) in 2017.



The Association of British Insurers, the country’s top industry lobby, said average premiums for motorists had risen by nine percent in the last 12 months, adding an extra £4 to the average policy.



Industry experts say the rise is largely due to a government decision in February 2017 to...

