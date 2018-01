Aviation Co. Seeks $1.5M From Credit Suisse For Private Jet

Law360, London (January 24, 2018, 3:34 PM GMT) -- An aircraft services company being sued by Credit Suisse AG for allegedly refusing to hand over a private jet to the Swiss lender has demanded in a counterclaim that it must be paid approximately $1.5 million in security before it will release the aircraft and its records.



Gama Aviation (U.K.) Ltd. is seeking a declaration from the High Court in London that it is entitled to keep possession of the aircraft until the bank pays around $1.1 million and $400,000 that the firm alleges it is...

