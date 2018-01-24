Sterno Spending $145M On Candle Co. Acquisition

By Darcy Reddan

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 2:26 PM EST) -- Sterno Products LLC, maker of portable food-warming products, has agreed to purchase home fragrance company Rimports Inc. for $145 million, the company said Tuesday.

A subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings, Sterno will acquire Rimports for $145 million, excluding working capital and a potential earn-out payment of up to $25 million based on future performance. The deal is expected to close within 45 days of the announcement.

“We are thrilled with the acquisition of Rimports, a leader in scented wax products, adding to our current Sterno Products’...
