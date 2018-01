Aurora Cannabis' $890M CanniMed Deal Ends Takeover Fight

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 1:39 PM EST) -- Alberta, Canada-based Aurora Cannabis Inc. struck a CA$1.1 billion ($890 million) cash-and-stock deal to snap up rival CanniMed Therapeutics Inc., the pair announced Wednesday, ending a monthslong takeover fight between the medical cannabis companies.



Under a revised offer, Aurora will buy CanniMed’s remaining issued and outstanding shares it didn’t already own by way of a combination of up to CA$140 million in cash and between 72 million and 84 million Aurora shares. As of a Jan. 15 release, Aurora held a less than 3 percent in...

