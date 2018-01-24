Rite Aid To Pay $4M Over Improper Meth Ingredient Sales
The pharmacy has already admitted to the improper sales and has instituted a series of steps to curtail future abuse, including only selling tamper-resistant single-ingredient PSE in West Virginia and training employees to recognize those buying PSE to make meth. The $4 million penalty will stay in the state, going toward treating addiction and compensating...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login