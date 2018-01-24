Rite Aid To Pay $4M Over Improper Meth Ingredient Sales

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 12:14 PM EST) -- Rite Aid Corp. will pay $4 million to end a criminal investigation into its improper sales of pseudoephedrine, the Sudafed ingredient used to make methamphetamine, West Virginia federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.



The pharmacy has already admitted to the improper sales and has instituted a series of steps to curtail future abuse, including only selling tamper-resistant single-ingredient PSE in West Virginia and training employees to recognize those buying PSE to make meth. The $4 million penalty will stay in the state, going toward treating addiction and compensating...

