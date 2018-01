SEC Probing GE's Accounting After $15B Insurance Shortfall

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 12:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances behind the $15 billion General Electric Co. is adding to reserves for its reinsurance arm after it reassessed the rising cost of claims made under long-term care policies, the company said on Wednesday.



GE Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller disclosed the investigation during the company's earnings call on Wednesday. The week before, GE had announced to investors that an actuarial review of GE Capital's reinsurance subsidiary, North America Life & Health, showed a plan funding shortfall...

To view the full article, register now.