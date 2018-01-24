Senate Confirms Eli Lilly, Wiley Rein Vet To Lead HHS

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2018, 3:33 PM EST) -- The Senate approved President Donald Trump’s pick for his second U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary Wednesday, following Democratic complaints about the nominee’s ties to the pharmaceutical industry.



Alex Azar, a former Wiley Rein LLP partner, Eli Lilly & Co. veteran and former HHS general counsel, will take over the reins of the HHS following Wednesday’s 55-43 vote. Although Democrats questioned Azar's tenure at the drugmaker over drug prices for insulin and other products, he ultimately won bipartisan support. Azar is the permanent replacement...

