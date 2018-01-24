Senate Confirms Eli Lilly, Wiley Rein Vet To Lead HHS
Alex Azar, a former Wiley Rein LLP partner, Eli Lilly & Co. veteran and former HHS general counsel, will take over the reins of the HHS following Wednesday’s 55-43 vote. Although Democrats questioned Azar's tenure at the drugmaker over drug prices for insulin and other products, he ultimately won bipartisan support. Azar is the permanent replacement...
