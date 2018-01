EU Council Pushes To Reduce Debt Bias Among Tax Policies

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Council of the European Union on Tuesday urged member states to implement measures aimed at curbing the practice of favoring debt financing and to work toward a common consolidated corporate tax base across the bloc.



In a statement, the council — which is made up of government ministers from each EU country — released a set of recommendations designed to shore up Europe’s economy and coordinate fiscal policies among the 28 member states. When it came to taxation, the council pressed EU countries to enact...

