Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Cravath

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 1:21 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP in the past year advised on more than $587 billion in mergers & acquisitions transactions for big-name clients across a wide variety of sectors and industries, including British American Tobacco plc in its $97 billion merger with Reynolds American Inc., earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2017 M&A Practice Groups of the Year.



About 20 partners are dedicated to the M&A practice in its two offices — New York and London — a number dramatically lower than that of the top firms that...

