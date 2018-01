FDA, FTC Target Opioid Addiction Treatment Claims

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday warned companies to stop peddling dietary supplements and other products online with unproven claims that they treat opioid addiction and withdrawal, saying such health fraud scams pose serious health risks.



The FDA and the FTC sent joint warning letters to 11 companies the agencies said were promoting products as treatments for opioid addiction that hadn’t been shown as safe or effective and could potentially deter some patients from seeking out appropriate, FDA-approved therapies....

