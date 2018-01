Union Bankshares Corp. Prices $301M Secondary Offering

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 10:14 PM EST) -- Union Bankshares Corp. said Wednesday that it has priced a secondary stock offering worth more than $301 million, allowing private equity affiliates of Anchorage Capital Group and the Carlyle Group to cash in their stakes in the Richmond, Virginia-based bank holding company.



Union Bankshares, which is the parent to Union Bank & Trust, one of the largest community banks in Virginia, said private equity shareholders ACMO-HR LLC and Carlyle Financial Services Harbor LP each agreed to sell their roughly 3.97 million Union common stock shares for...

To view the full article, register now.