Mulvaney Wants Biz Input On CFPB Investigative Demands

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 2:30 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Mick Mulvaney opened an inquiry Wednesday into the bureau's process for requesting documents from companies under investigation, saying the CFPB wants to hear specifically from businesses that have received multiple civil investigative demands.



The request for information issued Wednesday about CID letters is part of a broad review of the CFPB’s policies and operations that was unveiled last week by Mulvaney, the Trump administration official who has led the bureau on a temporary basis since November despite a legal challenge from the CFPB’s...

