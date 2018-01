Winn-Dixie Escapes Ex-Worker's FLSA Retaliation Suit

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge handed a quick win to Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. Wednesday in an ex-worker’s suit claiming he was fired after reporting various Fair Labor Standards Act violations to the grocery store chain, saying he was suspected of stealing in between complaining about the alleged violations and the termination.



U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom granted summary judgment to the supermarket chain in Anibal Antonio Aguilar Fernandez’s suit, which claims he was canned after he reported FLSA violations to the company’s hotline and management. The judge wrote...

