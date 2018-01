Grocers Slam Teva, Mylan Over Drug Price-Fixing 'Conspiracy'

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- The Kroger Co. and several other grocers accused Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz Inc. and others of conspiring to inflate generic drug prices that Kroger paid for its grocery store pharmacies, filing allegations of antitrust violations in a Pennsylvania federal court.



The complaint, filed in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District on Monday, alleges more than two dozen companies conspired to inflate the costs of generic diabetes, heart and other medications, a violation of the Sherman Act. Federal allegations against the companies — coupled with guilty pleas from...

