CMS Sued Over 'Radical' Medicaid Work Requirements

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 8:49 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s recent announcement that it will support state efforts to impose work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries is unconstitutional and improperly bypasses the legislative process, a proposed class of Kentucky residents said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in D.C. federal court.



A letter sent by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Jan. 11 to state Medicaid directors reversed decades of agency guidance by announcing the CMS’ intent to approve “experimental” projects that involve requiring beneficiaries to work, the residents said. Kentucky’s proposal, which...

