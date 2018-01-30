Private Equity Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

By Brandon Lowrey

Law360, Los Angeles (January 30, 2018, 1:43 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP led a business group's $18 billion deal to acquire Toshiba Corp.'s semiconductor business, showcasing its ability to create an intricate international agreement on an epic scale, while also striking a series of other nine- and 10-figure deals notable in their own right, placing the firm among Law360's Private Equity Practice Groups of the Year.

The firm cut its biggest deal this year on behalf of a group led by Bain Capital Private Equity LP, paving the way for its purchase of Toshiba...
