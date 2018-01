CFIUS Approval Of Chip Deal Gives Hope To Foreign Cos.

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:38 PM EST) -- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is notoriously tough on overseas deals, especially those involving China, but the recent approval of a Chinese company’s acquisition of a U.S. semiconductor equipment maker shows that because CFIUS considers each investment individually, there's hope even for foreign chipmakers looking to do deals.



CFIUS has historically looked at deals involving chipmakers and other technologies with a wary eye, due to the potential for foreign entities to use such transactions as a way to get a hold of...

To view the full article, register now.