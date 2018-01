Canadian DIY Supplier RCR Secures Del. Ch. 15 Protections

Law360, Wilmington (January 24, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- Bankrupt Canadian do-it-yourself home improvement supplier RCR International Inc. secured protection for its American assets and contracts Wednesday, in the first steps of a Chapter 15 proceeding in Delaware in support of its cross-border insolvency case.



Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved an order consolidating RCR’s case in the United States with that of its owner, W.J. Dennis & Co. as well as an order granting provisional recognition that imposed a stay of actions against its American interests, among other supportive features.



“From a legal perspective, I find...

To view the full article, register now.