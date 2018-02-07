How To Do Time: Part 1

Law360, New York (February 7, 2018, 11:10 AM EST) -- Most lawyers are understandably unable to advise a first-time federal inmate as to what it will be like in prison. Rarely do they ever get beyond an attorney visiting room. In a four-part series of articles, we, the co-authors of "Federal Prison Guidebook," with the help of Philip S. Wise, retired Bureau of Prisons assistant director of heath services, offer answers to many questions attorneys, their clients, and their clients' family and friends may have.



Initial Placement



Alan Ellis: How does the U.S. Bureau of Prisons...

To view the full article, register now.