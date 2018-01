Fla. Gov.'s Measure To Make Tax Hikes Harder Advances

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:37 PM EST) -- Florida moved a step closer Thursday toward making it harder to increase state taxes and fees, after the state House passed a joint resolution supported by Republican Gov. Rick Scott that could lead to a ballot question asking Floridians whether tax increases should require a supermajority vote of the state Legislature.



The measure, House Joint Resolution 7001, passed overwhelmingly in the Republican-controlled House largely along party lines, 80-29, though some Democrats supported the joint resolution. The legislation now moves to the state Senate for consideration....

