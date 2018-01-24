Kentucky Judge OKs State's Right To Work Law
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate rejected Louisville-based Teamsters Local 89’s argument that the Kentucky Right To Work Act, which blocks employers and unions from entering into contracts that force non-union members to pay dues, violates the state constitution’s ban on “taking … private property for public use without compensation.”...
