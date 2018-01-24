Kentucky Judge OKs State's Right To Work Law

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Kentucky state judge on Tuesday dismissed a union suit challenging the state’s 2017 right-to-work law, saying the law does not amount to the state “taking” the union’s property in violation of the Kentucky Constitution.



Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate rejected Louisville-based Teamsters Local 89’s argument that the Kentucky Right To Work Act, which blocks employers and unions from entering into contracts that force non-union members to pay dues, violates the state constitution’s ban on “taking … private property for public use without compensation.”...

To view the full article, register now.