11th Circ. Affirms SunTrust Win In Race Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 2:50 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Wednesday backed SunTrust Bank's quick win in a discrimination suit brought by a former employee alleging she was disciplined and fired for being black after she got a new supervisor following the global financial crisis.



Ann Marie Hill was a business banking relationship manager for the last few years of her roughly 30-year tenure at SunTrust and brought claims of race discrimination and retaliation after she was terminated in 2011.



In affirming summary judgment for the bank, the three-judge panel ruled...

