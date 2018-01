Steelworkers Seek Assurance M&G Buyer Will Honor CBA

Law360, Wilmington (January 24, 2018, 10:33 PM EST) -- The United Steelworkers union representing 120 workers at a West Virginia plastics plant owned by bankrupt M&G Polymers LLC filed a conditional objection Wednesday in Delaware seeking assurance that any buyer of the facility would honor a collective bargaining agreement with the union.



In its objection, the union said it had reached agreement on a CBA with stalking horse bidder Indorama Ventures, whose $10 million floor offer has already been accepted by the court, but was concerned that another bidder may win the auction and not...

