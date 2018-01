Asset Management Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 2:48 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP’s work on both sides of the negotiating table for big names in hedge funds, private investment funds and mutual funds, including Angelo Gordon & Co., DoubleLine Funds and Cove Hill Partners, helped it stand out from other firms and land a spot among Law360’s 2017 Asset Management Groups of the Year.



With more than 200 attorneys in the U.S., London and Hong Kong, Ropes & Gray has helped fund sponsors, investors and independent directors hammer out contracts and understand shifts in investment...

