EU Clears Irish Bad Bank Of State Aid Complaint

Law360, London (January 25, 2018, 7:52 PM GMT) -- The European Commission on Thursday concluded that Ireland's bad bank had not illegally distorted competition by offering new loans to some property developers, rejecting a state aid complaint targeting the government-backed fund.



Because the Irish National Asset Management Agency extended credit to property developers only when it was “commercially viable to do so," it didn't violate European Union state aid law, the commission said. Those rules block national governments from giving some companies an unfair advantage over rivals through taxpayer support.



The commission's competition unit had...

