Morgan Lewis Nabs 2 Finance Attys In UK From Reed Smith

Law360, London (January 25, 2018, 5:25 PM GMT) -- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is hiring two dual-qualified finance lawyers with experience in cross-border transactions from Reed Smith LLP to join its international finance team based in London.



Georgia Quenby will be joining as partner and Victoria Thompson as of counsel, the firm said on Wednesday. Both lawyers have been admitted to practice in England as well as New York.



They bring with them experience of representing financial institutions and investors ranging from retail and real estate to manufacturing sectors, Morgan Lewis said.



“We are...

To view the full article, register now.