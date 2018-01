Online Payments System Drops Bitcoin As Popularity Falls

Law360, London (January 25, 2018, 3:41 PM GMT) -- Stripe Inc., a U.S.-owned online payments company with a prominent market share in Europe, has said it will stop supporting bitcoin as fewer customers are taking the cryptocurrency as a form of payment.



Stripe’s product manager, Tom Karlo, pointed to longer settlement times, volatile prices and higher transactions fees as reasons for the decline in demand for bitcoin, which he said had become more useful as an asset than as a tool for payments.



“We’ve seen the desire from our customers to accept bitcoin decrease,” Karlo...

