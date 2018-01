Law Society Sues Gov't Over Legal Aid Cuts In Complex Cases

Law360, London (January 25, 2018, 4:54 PM GMT) -- The Law Society of England and Wales has launched legal proceedings against the U.K. government over its decision to cut legal aid for "paper-heavy" crown court cases, claiming the move jeopardizes the ability of defense lawyers to fight complex fraud and terror cases.



The independent professional body, which represents solicitors, said on Thursday it is mounting a High Court challenge to the Ministry of Justice’s decision to cap the fees paid to defense lawyers for scrutinizing and responding to evidence served by the prosecution during cases...

