Cooley Leads Pot PE Fund To Close $100M Series C Round

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 3:10 PM EST) -- Privateer Holdings Inc., a Seattle-based private equity firm focused on cannabis investment, has closed its series C funding round with $100 million in contributions guided by Cooley LLP, the firm said Thursday.



The series C funding brings Privateer’s total fundraising to date to $200 million, and the company will use the new financing to bring its portfolio of brands to new markets, to make acquisitions and to launch ventures, according to the statement. In addition to the funding, the company’s founders say they will commit the...

