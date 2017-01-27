FDA Lawfully Denied Exclusivity For Namenda Generic: Judge

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration acted lawfully when it denied lucrative exclusivity for a generic version of dementia drug Namenda XR, a D.C. federal judge ruled in an opinion released Wednesday.



The opinion from U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss upheld the FDA’s decision that Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC forfeited 180-day exclusivity by failing to win approval within 30 months of seeking approval. Amneal accused the FDA of changing its standards during the approval process, which would exempt the company from lost forfeiture. But Judge Moss...

