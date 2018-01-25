Litigation Finance Platform Closes $25M Fund

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 1:36 PM EST) -- Commercial litigation finance platform LexShares Inc. has closed the firm's first multiclaim fund, which was capped at $25 million, the company said Thursday.



LexShares said in a statement that it closed LexShares Marketplace Fund I LLC and LexShares Marketplace Fund I QP, collectively LMFI, at a maximum of $25 million. The fund will be invested in multiple litigation finance assets.



“We are grateful for the support from investors and believe the strength of commitments received reflects confidence in our ability to originate, underwrite, and structure high quality...

