NLRB To Review Workers Merging With Pa. Hospital Union

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board agreed Thursday to review whether nurses and certain other employees at a Lehigh Valley Health network facility in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, can be merged into an existing bargaining unit at a neighboring facility that is represented by the Service Employees International Union.



In an unpublished decision, a split three-member board panel said it will review a ruling by Dennis Walsh, director of the NLRB’s region 4 office in Philadelphia, that workers at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill East can be added into an existing...

To view the full article, register now.