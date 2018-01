Groups Warn Against NAFTA Changes That Raise Drug Prices

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 1:25 PM EST) -- Nearly 100 health advocacy groups called on North American Free Trade Agreement negotiators not to make changes to the pact’s intellectual property section that could tip the scales in favor of pharmaceutical companies, saying in a letter dated Wednesday that affordable health care must be a priority of a renegotiated deal.



Doctors Without Borders, the Global Justice Institute and more than 90 groups from Canada, Mexico and the U.S., as well as Oxfam and two other international groups, said in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative...

