Del. Gov. Backs Strine's Proposal To Expand Chancery Bench

Law360, Wilmington (January 25, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- Delaware Democratic Gov. John Carney on Thursday unveiled a $4.2 billion budget proposal that backs an ambitious proposal from the state Supreme Court's Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. to expand the Chancery Court’s bench from five to seven judges, recommending that the Legislature approve the two additional jurists and eight new support staff.



The budget recommendations for Delaware’s fiscal year 2019, which begins in July, must still be approved by the state’s General Assembly, but the governor’s proposal fully supports an impassioned plea that Chief...

To view the full article, register now.