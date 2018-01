IRS Needs Reform Too, House Tax Staffer Says

Law360, Washington (January 25, 2018, 5:51 PM EST) -- Republicans’ tax cut legislation is already producing benefits for the American economy, but to take full advantage of the changes enacted by the law, the Internal Revenue Service needs an overhaul and new leadership, a key House Ways and Means Committee staffer said Thursday.



While the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, has been a boon to American companies, especially those with foreign subsidiaries, lawmakers should create an even more beneficial tax environment by reforming the IRS and confirming a new administrator at the agency,...

