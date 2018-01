Judge Says Mentally Ill Policyholder's Fire Not Accidental

Law360, Philadelphia (January 25, 2018, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday that Allstate was not obligated to reimburse a policyholder for fire damage to her home caused when her mentally disturbed husband — who was also a policyholder — intentionally set the fire.



U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond said Allstate had not violated its contract with policyholder Louise Robinson when it denied her coverage claim for a fire at the Philadelphia home she shared with her husband Willie.



The judge concluded that even though Robinson believed her husband’s mental condition made...

