E.Coli Outbreak Over, CDC Says, As FDA Probes Its Source

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 7:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that an E. coli outbreak likely linked to leafy greens appears to be over, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is continuing its investigation into the source of the 25 domestic cases in 15 states.



The CDC announced that the most recent case of Escherichia coli O157, commonly called E. coli, started Dec. 12, indicating that the food that caused the illness is likely no longer available for purchase, seemingly indicating the end of the...

