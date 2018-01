Fla. High Court Will Review Gov.'s Veto Of Firefighter Raises

Law360, Miami (January 25, 2018, 9:36 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday said it would review the dismissal of an unfair labor charge against the governor for vetoing a budget appropriation that granted state-employed firefighters a raise, a ruling the firefighters' argued reduced their constitutional right to bargain “to a mere nullity.”



The dispute stemmed from an impasse in collective bargaining negotiations between the International Association of Firefighters Local S-20 and Gov. Rick Scott over wages, hours and conditions of employment for the 2015-16 fiscal year.



Under state law, the impasse put...

