Pa. Enviro Officials Defend Use Of Special Funds

Law360, Philadelphia (January 25, 2018, 4:27 PM EST) -- The secretaries of the two Pennsylvania agencies charged with conservation and environmental protection defended their use of special funds in front of the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday, following a failed proposal by state House Republicans in 2017 to pull $450 million from these funds to balance the state’s budget.



Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell and Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Dunn each testified that the funds in question were restricted for select purposes, emphasizing they were crucial for both agencies’ ability to meet their...

