Pa. Justices Urged To Ax $1.8M Energy Rate-Spiking Fine

Law360, Philadelphia (January 25, 2018, 4:17 PM EST) -- An energy supplier urged the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in a brief Wednesday to find that a record-setting $1.8 million fine the state leveled against it for allegedly overbilling customers was unconstitutionally out of proportion with fines against other companies accused of similar behavior.



HIKO Energy LLC said that its fine from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission over rate increases consumers experienced during an unprecedented snap of cold weather in winter 2014 paled in comparison to the $25,000 and $125,000 fines two other companies faced in settlements over...

