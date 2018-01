Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 11:51 AM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has advised on a wide variety of megadeals this year, from the $1.2 billion acquisition of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins to United Technologies Corp.'s $30 billion acquisition of Rockwell Collins, landing the firm among Law360's Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year.



The firm’s M&A practice comprises approximately 400 lawyers, with more than 100 partners in international and domestic offices and 28 partners based in New York. Over the past year, the firm has closed deals across Asia, Africa,...

To view the full article, register now.