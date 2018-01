Littler Mendelson Nabs Gordon & Rees Employment Partner

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 3:09 PM EST) -- Littler Mendelson PC has added an employment law veteran from Gordon & Rees LLP as a shareholder, who represents clients on a wide range of statutes from the Fair Labor Standards Act to the Family and Medical Leave Act, the firm said on Thursday.



Laurie J. Rust comes to the firm’s Denver office after six and a half years at Gordon & Rees. Rust told Law360 on Friday that the firm’s global reach, subject matter expertise and innovation in the area of technology will all be...

