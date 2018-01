Puerto Rico's New 5-Year Plan Excludes Debt Payments

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- The government of Puerto Rico will seemingly lack the funds to pay off its choking level of debt over the next five years, according to revised fiscal plans unveiled late Wednesday predicting a $3.4 billion budget deficit through fiscal 2022.



Due to the devastation wrought by hurricanes Maria and Irma, the commonwealth is in no position to service a portion of its $73 billion debt load over the next few years, as the government had predicted less than a year ago, it said.



The territory, which...

To view the full article, register now.