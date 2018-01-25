Expert Analysis

CFTC Reasserts Its Role In Virtual Currency Regulation

By Christopher Conniff, Michael McGovern, Helen Gugel and Ethan Thomas January 25, 2018, 3:40 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 3:40 PM EST) -- On Jan. 19, 2018, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed separate enforcement actions against two individuals and their respective companies for fraudulent activity involving virtual currencies.[1] The next day, shortly after announcing the charges publicly, the CFTC released a joint statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reiterating their joint commitment to stopping and preventing fraud in the offer and sale of digital instruments. Then, on Jan. 24, the commission announced that it had unsealed charges against a virtual currency exchange website and its...
