Vinson & Elkins Nabs Antitrust, Finance Pros In DC, London

Law360, Washington (January 25, 2018, 8:42 PM EST) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has beefed up its roster on both sides of the Atlantic, poaching a Jones Day partner to work on leveraged finance in London and adding a Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP deputy antitrust and competition head to its Washington, D.C., office.



Paul Simcock, formerly of Jones Day, has joined V&E’s global corporate practice as an acquisition and leveraged finance partner in London, the firm announced Monday.



The announcement comes on the heels of V&E’s addition of antitrust partner Darren Tucker to its D.C. office...

To view the full article, register now.